Capital International Sarl Purchases 6,478 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

