Capital International Sarl Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 964,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

