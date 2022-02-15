Capital International Sarl Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

