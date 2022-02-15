Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 348,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

