Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $2.88 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $159.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

