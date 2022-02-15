Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 94 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

