Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 361 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 396.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.