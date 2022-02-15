Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.