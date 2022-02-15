Capital International Ltd. CA Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in TC Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

