Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 75 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $630.74 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

