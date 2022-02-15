Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,452 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

