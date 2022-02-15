Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

