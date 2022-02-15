Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given New €230.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup to €230.00 ($261.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

