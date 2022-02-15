Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$156.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$93.53. 1,159,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,778. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$100.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.