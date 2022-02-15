Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of GOOS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $66,841,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 1,080,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,160,544,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

