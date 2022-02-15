Cambium Networks (CMBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

