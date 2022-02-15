California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,305 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $37,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,725,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

