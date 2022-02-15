California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,439 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $179.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

