California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $44,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $270.45 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.91 and its 200-day moving average is $391.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.78.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

