California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $36,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,655,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

