California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rit Capital Partners Plc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,081,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

