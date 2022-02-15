California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $40,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $17,786,603. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

