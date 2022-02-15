Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 176,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.