Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 176,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the period.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

