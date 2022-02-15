CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.78.

CAE stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CAE by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

