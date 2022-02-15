Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.20. 600,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,030. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.14.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.