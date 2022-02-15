Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.94. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

