Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.94. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

