BVF Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 1,147,052 Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,147,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,689,000. Aadi Bioscience comprises about 1.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 36.08% of Aadi Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $7,605,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AADI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,200. The company has a market capitalization of $399.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
