BVF Inc. IL Invests $8.68 Million in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,000. BVF Inc. IL owned 1.43% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,693. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $665.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

