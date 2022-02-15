BVF Inc. IL Has $112.62 Million Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up approximately 4.4% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $112,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 581,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,861,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 2,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,691. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

