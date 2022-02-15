BVF Inc. IL Buys 929,599 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 3,828.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,599 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,860. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $917.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

