Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 10.1%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $866.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

