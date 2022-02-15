Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,378,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $1,241,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.
BURL opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94.
BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.33.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
