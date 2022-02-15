Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,378,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $1,241,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.33.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.