Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 115,222 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,222 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 142.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 87.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

