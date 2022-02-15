Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. Riskified Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

