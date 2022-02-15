Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,049 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

