Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,047,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

