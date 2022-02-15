BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 44,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,926. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.