Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 938.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

