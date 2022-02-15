Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $34.55 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $4,986,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 144,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

