Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

BKD opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $998.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

