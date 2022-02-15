Brokers Set Expectations for Basf Se’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Basf in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Get Basf alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Basf from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Basf stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Basf has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.