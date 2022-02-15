Brokers Issue Forecasts for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 157.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,473,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 333,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,119 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

