Brokers Issue Forecasts for EnerSys’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in EnerSys by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

