Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.18.

Cameco stock opened at C$27.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.42. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.21.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is -46.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

