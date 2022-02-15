Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $89.62

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.40. 12,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

