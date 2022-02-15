Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $82.00

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,658. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

