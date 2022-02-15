Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT at $3.40

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

TELDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TELDF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

