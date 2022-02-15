Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target at $15.83

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79. HUYA has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $312,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.