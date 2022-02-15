Brokerages Set Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) PT at $16.40

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

GMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,507. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

