Brokerages Set Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) PT at $16.40

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
GMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,507. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
