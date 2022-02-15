Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Target Price at €49.98

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($56.80).

DWNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.25 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting €36.25 ($41.19). 152,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.04 and its 200 day moving average is €45.71. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

